18:16
USD 81.21
EUR 95.67
RUB 1.04
English

Erkinbek Choduev relieved of post of Minister of Agriculture of Kyrgyzstan

Erkinbek Choduev was relieved of his post of the Minister of Agriculture, Food Industry and Land Reclamation of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Executive Office of the President reported.

The acting Head of State, Prime Minister Sadyr Japarov signed a decree accepting resignation of Erkinbek Choduev.

It is noted that he resigned voluntarily.

Erkinbek Choduev had headed the ministry since May 30, 2019.

According to some reports, Sadyr Japarov will recommend the Parliament the candidacy of Tilek Toktogaziev for the post of the Minister of Agriculture.
link: https://24.kg/english/170222/
views: 97
Print
Related
President's resignation: Kyrgyzstan faces not the most optimistic scenario
Head of press service of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan decides to resign
Adyl Kanimetov relieved of post of Mayor of Karakol city
Erkin Asrandiev, Kashkar Dzhunushaliev refuse to work with Sadyr Japarov
Omurbek Suvanaliev relieved of post of Deputy Secretary of Security Council
Damir Sagynbaev relieved of post of Secretary of Security Council
President Sooronbai Jeenbekov signs decree on resignation of Government
Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Kubatbek Boronov resigns
Speaker of Parliament Dastanbek Dzhumabekov resigns
Mayor of Bishkek Aziz Surakmatov resigns
Popular
Restrictions on entry and exit from Osh region imposed in Kyrgyzstan Restrictions on entry and exit from Osh region imposed in Kyrgyzstan
Pretrial proceedings on shady schemes of Raiymbek Matraimov started Pretrial proceedings on shady schemes of Raiymbek Matraimov started
Interior Minister visits police officers injured during riots in Bishkek Interior Minister visits police officers injured during riots in Bishkek
Six Kyrgyzstanis try to illegally cross state border with Kazakhstan Six Kyrgyzstanis try to illegally cross state border with Kazakhstan
21 October, Wednesday
17:26
Erkinbek Choduev relieved of post of Minister of Agriculture of Kyrgyzstan Erkinbek Choduev relieved of post of Minister of Agricu...
17:17
Sadyr Japarov announces economic amnesty
17:01
Two Kyrgyz documentaries to be screened at Film Festival in Yekaterinburg
14:50
Foreign Minister Ruslan Kazakbaev to pay visit to Russia
14:34
Supporters of Almazbek Atambayev gather near Supreme Court