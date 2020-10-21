Erkinbek Choduev relieved of post of Minister of Agriculture of Kyrgyzstan

Erkinbek Choduev was relieved of his post of the Minister of Agriculture, Food Industry and Land Reclamation of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Executive Office of the President reported.

The acting Head of State, Prime Minister Sadyr Japarov signed a decree accepting resignation of Erkinbek Choduev.

It is noted that he resigned voluntarily.

Erkinbek Choduev had headed the ministry since May 30, 2019.

According to some reports, Sadyr Japarov will recommend the Parliament the candidacy of Tilek Toktogaziev for the post of the Minister of Agriculture.