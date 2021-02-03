12:16
Air traffic in EAEU countries to resume in near future

Epidemiologists of the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) held a meeting, the subject of which was lifting of restrictions on the movement of residents across the territory of the EAEU countries. Head of Rospotrebnadzor Anna Popova chaired the meeting.

Anna Popova noted the successful implementation of Travel Without COVID-19 project. As part of the initiative, people living in the EAEU countries were able to come to Russia from Armenia and Belarus on the basis of a negative COVID test result registered in a special application Travel Without COVID-19 for a mobile device.

It is reported that criteria will be developed, according to which gradual lifting of previously introduced restrictions is expected, and citizens of the Union will again be able to freely move through the territory of the EAEU countries.

This work is of priority importance, since the citizens of the republics need to resume work as soon as possible to return to normal life.
link: https://24.kg/english/182136/
views: 95
