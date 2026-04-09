Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan top ranking of affordable destinations for Russians

Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan have topped the list of the most affordable destinations for Russians during the May holidays. Prime media outlet reported, citing a study by Yandex Travel service.

The average cost of a hotel stay in Kazakhstan has decreased by 15 percent compared to 2025.

In Kyrgyzstan, accommodation prices have dropped by 14 percent.

China demonstrated an overall decline in costs: accommodation became 9 percent cheaper, while airfare decreased by 10 percent.

The Maldives recorded a record drop in accommodation prices, down 35 percent year-on-year.

The top 10 destinations with the lowest combined cost of flights and accommodation also include Belarus, Uzbekistan, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Thailand, and Turkey.