WHO: New strain of coronavirus registered in 10 more countries for a week

Over the past week, a highly infectious ‘British’ strain of coronavirus (VOC-202012/01) has been detected in 10 more countries around the world. The World Health Organization (WHO) reported.

A total of 80 states have reported imported cases or transmission of the virus in local communities. Another strain 501Y. V2, which was originally registered in South Africa, has been found in 41 countries, including in 8 over the last week.

In addition, another variant of the coronavirus (P.1), previously detected in Brazil, was registered in two more countries since January 27, and now it is present in ten countries.
