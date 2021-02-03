10:46
General Director of Sky Mobile LLC Evgeny Krazhan detained

General Director of Sky Mobile LLC Evgeny Krazhan was detained by employees of the Anti-Corruption Service of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) within a criminal case on the purchase and sale of radio frequencies and renewal of a license for their use. Press center of SCNS reports.

«In the course of the investigation, evidence was obtained of the involvement of the General Director of Sky Mobile LLC in the aforementioned corruption scheme. Evgeny Krazhan was detained and placed in the temporary detention facility of SCNS on February 2, 2020 on suspicion of committing a crime under Article 98 of the Criminal Procedure Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. An investigation is underway,» the state committee said.

Recall, the Interdepartmental Investigation Group of the Military Prosecutor’s Office and SCNS is investigating a criminal case on corruption at the State Communications Agency. The ex-head of the agency, Natalya Chernogubova, was detained and placed in the SCNS pre-trial detention center within the case. According to official information, management of the state agency in conspiracy with one of the mobile operators and the officials of the State Committee for Technology and Communications in violation of applicable laws in the field of communications and licensing renewed license of the operator due to a change in standards. This entailed damage to the interests of the state. Natalya Chernogubova and several other defendants in the case were placed under house arrest in December.
