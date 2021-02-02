State Border Service instructed to step up fight against smuggling

Chairman of the State Border Service of Kyrgyzstan, Ularbek Sharsheev, demanded from the command staff to step up control over executive discipline and take tough measures in the fight against smuggling and corruption at the borders. Press service of the state service reported.

In 2021 the State Border Service should pay attention to the places where incidents, violations of the state border and its regime are most likely.

«It is also necessary to improve interaction with local authorities on the prevention of conflicts at the state border and their de-escalation. The priority is comprehensive counteraction to smuggling by joint efforts with other state agencies,» Ularbek Sharsheev stressed.

The situation on the state border remained stable last year. Twelve border incidents were registered, nine of which — on the Kyrgyz-Tajik section of the state border, and three — on the Kyrgyz-Uzbek section.