19:03
USD 84.80
EUR 102.72
RUB 1.11
English

One of Bishkek universities organizes illegal migration of students from abroad

Employees of one of the universities in Bishkek organized illegal migration of students from abroad. Press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The university grossly violated the requirements of the Law on External Migration, providing false information to government agencies, organized illegal migration of foreign citizens to the territory of Kyrgyzstan, provided them with services for illegal movement around the country.

The lack of control of their stay led to a grave crime (bank robbery) and serious consequences. The fact was registered under Article 122 (Organization of illegal migration) of the Code of Misconduct.

Multiple violations of migration legislation by other educational institutions of the capital have been also revealed.
link: https://24.kg/english/181910/
views: 58
Print
Related
Decree on migration by Japarov: Child protection, Meken-Card and citizenship
$ 40,000 stolen from foreigners in Chui region of Kyrgyzstan
Citizen of Pakistan beaten and robbed in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstan allows entry of foreigners into country
Interior Ministry checks fact of recruitment of Kyrgyzstanis for illegal work
Norm obliging foreign citizens to pay taxes included in Constitution
Labour migration: 10,000 foreigners come to Kyrgyzstan annually
Almost 258,000 foreigners registered in Kyrgyzstan for 10 months
Two foreigners wanted by Interpol kept in prisons of Kyrgyzstan
Residents of Bishkek, Chui region most often leave Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Opening of schools for offline education postponed in Bishkek Opening of schools for offline education postponed in Bishkek
India asks Kyrgyzstan to postpone on-campus classes at medical colleges India asks Kyrgyzstan to postpone on-campus classes at medical colleges
Chief Spokesman for Sadyr Japarov detained for bribe extortion Chief Spokesman for Sadyr Japarov detained for bribe extortion
Sadyr Japarov: Photos with me will not help to get a position Sadyr Japarov: Photos with me will not help to get a position
1 February, Monday
18:55
Kyrgyzstan to re-create Ministry of Defense Kyrgyzstan to re-create Ministry of Defense
18:49
New Chief Spokesperson for President of Kyrgyzstan appointed
18:46
One of Bishkek universities organizes illegal migration of students from abroad
17:44
Sadyr Japarov advocates for abolishment of all duplicate state bodies
17:06
Majority coalition unanimously supports Maripov as Prime Minister