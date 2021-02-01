One of Bishkek universities organizes illegal migration of students from abroad

Employees of one of the universities in Bishkek organized illegal migration of students from abroad. Press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The university grossly violated the requirements of the Law on External Migration, providing false information to government agencies, organized illegal migration of foreign citizens to the territory of Kyrgyzstan, provided them with services for illegal movement around the country.

The lack of control of their stay led to a grave crime (bank robbery) and serious consequences. The fact was registered under Article 122 (Organization of illegal migration) of the Code of Misconduct.

Multiple violations of migration legislation by other educational institutions of the capital have been also revealed.