Sadyr Japarov and Kassym-Jomart Tokayev talk over the phone

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had a telephone conversation with the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov. Kazinform reports with reference to the press service of Akorda.

The head of Kazakhstan wished his colleague success in his responsible mission for the well-being and progress of the brotherly Kyrgyz people.

Confirming the inviolability of the Kazakh-Kyrgyz relations of friendship, good-neighborliness and strategic partnership, the parties expressed their readiness for active joint work to bring bilateral cooperation to a new level.

During the conversation, the schedule of upcoming high-level meetings was considered, including the preparation for Sadyr Japarov’s visit to Kazakhstan.

The telephone conversation reportedly took place on the initiative of the Kyrgyz side.
