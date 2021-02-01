Tenants of Caravan shopping center hold rally at Government House

Tenants of Caravan shopping center hold a rally in Bishkek city. About 100 people demand to resolve the issue with contracts.

«The contractual relationship with Mulk state enterprise ended in 2019. However, to this day, our contracts have not been extended. Despite this, we pay money for the rent of boutiques every month. They are trying to evict us for the third time in a row. The day before we received another notification to urgently vacate the rented premises. A government commission was created after our previous rally, we are not aware of the results of its work. We demand one thing — let us work, protect our civil rights by the contracts and the law,» tenant of the shopping center Damira Abdieva said.

This is not the first rally of entrepreneurs. Earlier, they repeatedly held protests and stated that Caravan shopping center had been illegally included in online auction. According to them, the state has the right to conduct an auction only if the enterprise is unprofitable. «However, Caravan shopping center brings profit in the amount of 74 million soms,» the protesters said.