Skills Caravan reaches most remote villages in Kyrgyzstan

Skills Caravan — a large-scale program for practical training and career guidance is being held in Kyrgyzstan from September 30 to October 31. The initiative is organized by the Swiss Cheber: Skills Development project in partnership with the Ministry of Labor, Social Security and Migration and the Ministry of Education.

According to the organizers, hundreds of residents have already participated in the Caravan. For many, it is an opportunity to explore in-demand professions and improve their chances of employment.

«Representatives from various fields have come to the event: craftsmen, carpenters, cooks, and many other specialists. These professions are particularly relevant for rural areas, and those interested can even start their own businesses,» Irysbek Shadybekov, a trainer in public speaking and social media management, from Osh said.

Christian Wagner, head of Cheber project, noted that residents’ main interest lies in practice-oriented training.

«Rural residents often struggle to access information about which skills are currently in demand and where they can undergo training. The Skills Caravan brings this knowledge directly to those who need it most,» he emphasized.

In the coming weeks, the Caravan will visit the following villages:

October 10 — Kashka-Suu village (Aksy district, Jalal-Abad region);

October 10 — Kyzyl-Suu village (Krasnaya Rechka, Issyk-Ata district, Chui region);

October 15 — Ak-Suu village (Moskovsky district, Chui region);

October 28 — Bokonbaevo village (Ton district, Issyk-Kul region);

October 31 — Temir villahe (Issyk-Kul district, Issyk-Kul region).

The organizers remind everyone: development never stops. Learning is possible anytime, anywhere.