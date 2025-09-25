Skills Caravan in Kyrgyzstan to introduce new professions to rural residents

From September 30 to October 31, Kyrgyzstan will host Skills Caravan— a series of events aimed at promoting vocational professions and informing rural residents about opportunities for training and employment. The project is supported by the Ministry of Labor, Social Security and Migration, and the Ministry of Education of the Kyrgyz Republic.

According to the National Statistical Committee, youth unemployment in the country stands at 11 percent, while more than 70 percent of the rural population is engaged in the informal sector. The International Labour Organization forecasts that within the next five years, over half of professions will require new skills.

The caravan will feature express workshops in cooking, sewing, welding, table service, mobile photography, and 3D printing. Participants will also have the chance to meet employers, training centers, and employment service representatives. A cultural program with artisans and performers will accompany the events.

The first stop will be the village of Bayetovo (Ak-Talaa, Naryn region) on September 30, with the final event scheduled for October 31 in the village of Temir, Issyk-Kul region. In total, the caravan will cover 12 settlements across six regions of the country.

Organizers note that thousands of residents are expected to take part, for many of whom this will be an opportunity to acquire new skills and improve their employment prospects.