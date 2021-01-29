Sadyr Japarov and Vitaly Markelov discuss gas infrastructure development

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov received Vitaly Markelov, Deputy Chairman of the Management Board and Member of the Board of Directors of Gazprom PJSC.

The parties discussed priority areas of cooperation and further measures to improve the country’s gas supply system.

The head of state noted that Gazprom has been making a great contribution to the development of the gas industry in Kyrgyzstan and expressed gratitude for the work carried out in this direction.

Sadyr Japarov expressed hope for continued constructive interaction and stressed his readiness to build up mutually beneficial cooperation.

In turn, Vitaly Markelov conveyed congratulations from Alexey Miller, Chairman of the Gazprom Management Committee, on the occasion of Sadyr Japarov’s assumption of the presidency.

«He reported on the ongoing construction of gas pipeline systems in the country, informed about the company’s plans for the near future, including to improve the environmental situation in Bishkek by connecting households and enterprises to gas supply network. He also noted that Gazprom continues to implement a number of social projects and programs, following the principles of high social responsibility,» the statement says.