11:12
USD 84.80
EUR 102.52
RUB 1.11
English

Sadyr Japarov and Vitaly Markelov discuss gas infrastructure development

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov received Vitaly Markelov, Deputy Chairman of the Management Board and Member of the Board of Directors of Gazprom PJSC.

The parties discussed priority areas of cooperation and further measures to improve the country’s gas supply system.

The head of state noted that Gazprom has been making a great contribution to the development of the gas industry in Kyrgyzstan and expressed gratitude for the work carried out in this direction.

Sadyr Japarov expressed hope for continued constructive interaction and stressed his readiness to build up mutually beneficial cooperation.

In turn, Vitaly Markelov conveyed congratulations from Alexey Miller, Chairman of the Gazprom Management Committee, on the occasion of Sadyr Japarov’s assumption of the presidency.

«He reported on the ongoing construction of gas pipeline systems in the country, informed about the company’s plans for the near future, including to improve the environmental situation in Bishkek by connecting households and enterprises to gas supply network. He also noted that Gazprom continues to implement a number of social projects and programs, following the principles of high social responsibility,» the statement says.
link: https://24.kg/english/181608/
views: 100
Print
Related
Sadyr Japarov meets with heads of international organizations
Sadyr Japarov to work in Government House on Old Square
Sadyr Japarov calls all political forces for unity
Sadyr Japarov promises to create new jobs and return migrants
Sadyr Japarov: Kyrgyzstan will continue multipolar foreign policy
Sadyr Japarov names priority directions of foreign policy of Kyrgyzstan
Sadyr Japarov: Immense responsibility is placed on me
Sadyr Japarov takes office as President of Kyrgyzstan
Inauguration of Sadyr Japarov: Who of politicians attends ceremony
Sadyr Japarov tops rating of trust in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
New draft Constitution of Kyrgyzstan ready for sending to Parliament New draft Constitution of Kyrgyzstan ready for sending to Parliament
Sadyr Japarov's niece to represent Kyrgyzstan at Miss Universe pageant Sadyr Japarov's niece to represent Kyrgyzstan at Miss Universe pageant
Elvira Surabaldieva, Tatyana Golikova discuss fight against coronavirus Elvira Surabaldieva, Tatyana Golikova discuss fight against coronavirus
Bishkek residents protest against minibuses fare increase Bishkek residents protest against minibuses fare increase
29 January, Friday
10:46
Ex-PM Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev arrested for two months Ex-PM Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev arrested for two months
10:34
Acting Prime Minister, EEC Chairman discuss elimination of barriers in trade
10:28
One more medical worker diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
10:25
1,392 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 203 - in serious condition
10:18
One patient dies from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours