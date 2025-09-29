13:07
Part of Bishkek to have no gas until October 2

Due to work on low- and medium-pressure gas pipelines, gas supply will be suspended in parts of the capital from September 29 to October 2. The press service of Bishkekgaz reported.

Outage areas:

  • Alybaev, Krylov, railway line, Osmonov streets — from October 1 to October 2;
  • Murmanskaya, Gagarin, Sadyrbaev, and Akhunbaev streets — from September 29 to September 30.

The work is being carried out to ensure a reliable and safe gas supply.

City authorities are asking residents to use alternative energy sources during the outage and apologize for the temporary inconvenience.
