Part of Bishkek to have no gas until October 2

Due to work on low- and medium-pressure gas pipelines, gas supply will be suspended in parts of the capital from September 29 to October 2. The press service of Bishkekgaz reported.

Outage areas:

Alybaev, Krylov, railway line, Osmonov streets — from October 1 to October 2;

Murmanskaya, Gagarin, Sadyrbaev, and Akhunbaev streets — from September 29 to September 30.

The work is being carried out to ensure a reliable and safe gas supply.

City authorities are asking residents to use alternative energy sources during the outage and apologize for the temporary inconvenience.