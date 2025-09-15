Part of Bishkek to have no gas on September 16-19

Due to work on the above-ground medium-pressure gas pipeline, gas supply to part of Bishkek will be temporarily suspended from September 16 to September 19. The press service of Bishkekgaz reported.

The gas outage area:

Fuchik Street, Big Chui Canal, Ala-Archa River, Moskovskaya, Kuliev, Bokonbaev, Deng Xiaoping, Dzhangerchinov streets, railway line, Sadygaliev, B. Alykulov, Patrice Lumumba, Profsoyuznaya Streets.

The work to move the gas pipeline section is being carried out at the initiative of the Bishkek City Hall and is related to the widening of the street.

Bishkekgaz asks residents to use alternative energy sources during the shutdown and apologizes for the temporary inconvenience.