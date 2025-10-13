Several districts of Bishkek to have no gas on October 13-17

Due to pipeline work, gas supply has been temporarily suspended from October 13 to October 17. Bishkekgaz press service reported.

The outage area includes Ibraimov Street, Zhibek Zholu Avenue, Suyumbaev Street, Chui Avenue, Osmonkul, Moskovskaya, Toktogul, and Abdrakhmanov Streets.

On October 14-15, there will be a gas outage in the area bounded by Baytik Baatyr, Mederov, Panfilov Streets, and Eastern Big Chui Canal.

On October 16-17, gas supply will be suspended on Zhukeyev-Pudovkin, Tokombayev, Sukhe-Bator, Yunusaliev, and Bezymyannaya Streets.

Bishkekgaz apologizes for the inconvenience and asks consumers to switch to alternative energy sources during the outage.