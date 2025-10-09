18:04
Kyrgyzstan asks Gazprom to increase gas connection funding by 1.5 billion soms

Energy Minister of Kyrgyzstan Taalaibek Ibraev participated in the XIV International Gas Forum, which is being held from October 7 to October 10, 2025 in Moscow. During the forum, he met with Alexey Miller, Chairman of the Management Board of PJSC Gazprom. The press service of the Ministry of Energy reported.

According to the press service, the parties discussed bilateral cooperation in the gas sector. They focused on Russian gas supplies and the activities of Gazprom Kyrgyzstan LLC to prepare the country’s gas transmission and distribution systems for the upcoming autumn-winter period.

Minister Taalaibek Ibraev proposed considering increasing annual funding for development of gas infrastructure in populated areas of Kyrgyzstan by at least 1.5 billion soms. This proposal was made on the condition that the price of gas remains stable and uninterrupted supplies to the republic are ensured.

The officials also discussed increasing investment in developing gas supply and fuel and lubricant storage infrastructure.

Ultimately, the parties confirmed their intention to deepen cooperation and agreed on measures to increase gas supplies to Kyrgyzstan, especially during the winter.
