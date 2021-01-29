EDB ready to assist in economic modernization of Kyrgyzstan

«We are ready to assist in every possible way the efforts of the government of the Kyrgyz Republic in implementation of plans for economic modernization,» Nikolay Podguzov, Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Development Bank, said at a meeting with the President Sadyr Japarov.

According to him, the Eurasian Development Bank is a reliable partner of Kyrgyzstan. With the participation of the bank, systemically important projects are being implemented in key areas of the economy of the republic — hydropower and infrastructure. In the future, the EDB intends to continue to help in solving urgent problems of the country’s social and economic development, deepening trade and economic cooperation and integration in the region.

«Our bank intends to play an even more active role in achieving the sustainable development goals of Kyrgyzstan, including through implementation of end-to-end integration and digital transformation projects,» Nikolay Podguzov told.