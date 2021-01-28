Almaty tightens quarantine imposed due to coronavirus

New restrictions due to coronavirus will come into force in Almaty (Kazakhstan) from February 1,2021. The corresponding decree was signed by the Chief Sanitary Doctor of the city Zhandarbek Bekshin.

A ban is imposed on holding entertainment, sporting events, exhibitions, forums, conferences, as well as family, solemn, commemorative events (banquets, weddings, anniversaries, funeral receptions), including at home and other events with a large number of people. In addition, activities of entertainment establishments (indoor children’s playgrounds and amusement rides, trampolines, etc.), bookmaker’s offices are prohibited.

Ban on the activities of cultural objects (rehearsals), theaters, cinemas, interregional and urban irregular (tourist) transportation, activities of preschool institutions, with the exception of duty groups with not more than 15 people is also imposed. The activities of seasonal children’s health organizations (camps) are also banned from February 1.

Mandatory hospitalization of patients with all forms of coronavirus is introduced. Activities of shopping and entertainment centers, trading houses and retail chains are allowed only on weekdays from ten in the morning till eight in the evening. They won’t work on weekends. The work of markets and catering outlets is limited, switch to distance work is recommended.