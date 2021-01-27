18:00
USD 84.80
EUR 102.93
RUB 1.12
English

At least 1,021 kindergartens resume work in Kyrgyzstan

At least 1,021 kindergartens have resumed their work in Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Ministry of Education and Science reported.

Some 633 of the working kindergartens are state or municipal (eight of them are specialized and three — departmental) and 388 are private.

There are 261 operating kindergartens in the capital: 250 private, eight specialized and three departmental. Earlier, the City Hall of Bishkek planned to gradually open municipal kindergartens from February 1, however, the idea was renounced.
link: https://24.kg/english/181414/
views: 56
Print
Related
289 kindergartens resume work in Kyrgyzstan
Work of kindergartens permitted in Kyrgyzstan
Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan tells about resumption of work of kindergartens
Education Ministry of Kyrgyzstan tells about work of kindergartens
Resumption of work of Bishkek kindergartens depends on epidemical situation
Kindergartens start working only in two districts of Bishkek
State kindergartens in Chui region not to work yet
Coronavirus confirmed in four kindergarten employees in Bishkek
Kindergartens to resume work on June 5 in Kyrgyzstan
Kindergartens not to work until COVID-19 situation improves in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Patrol police inspectors arrest robbery suspects in Bishkek Patrol police inspectors arrest robbery suspects in Bishkek
Joe Biden announces new rules for people entering USA Joe Biden announces new rules for people entering USA
93 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 83,796 in total 93 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 83,796 in total
Russia ready to start work on modernization of tax system of Kyrgyzstan Russia ready to start work on modernization of tax system of Kyrgyzstan
27 January, Wednesday
17:41
At least 1,021 kindergartens resume work in Kyrgyzstan At least 1,021 kindergartens resume work in Kyrgyzstan
17:32
Administrative Court of Bishkek rules Detailed Planning Project invalid
16:26
Ilyaz Tashbolot uulu becomes new director of Music School in Osh
16:01
Victims of dispersal of October 5 rally demand punishment for Jeenbekov
15:37
Bishkek hosts meeting-requiem in honor of breach of siege of Leningrad