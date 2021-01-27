At least 1,021 kindergartens resume work in Kyrgyzstan

At least 1,021 kindergartens have resumed their work in Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Ministry of Education and Science reported.

Some 633 of the working kindergartens are state or municipal (eight of them are specialized and three — departmental) and 388 are private.

There are 261 operating kindergartens in the capital: 250 private, eight specialized and three departmental. Earlier, the City Hall of Bishkek planned to gradually open municipal kindergartens from February 1, however, the idea was renounced.