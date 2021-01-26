Sadyr Japarov tops rating of trust in Kyrgyzstan

Newly elected President Sadyr Japarov tops rating of trust in politicians in Kyrgyzstan. These are the results of a survey conducted by the International Republican Institute (IRI).

Respondents were asked the following question: «Who of politicians or public figures do you trust the most?»

If in August 2020 only 8 percent of respondents named Sadyr Japarov, then in December, 51 percent of the participants of the sociological survey expressed their confidence in the politician.

The current head of the State Committee for National Security Kamchybek Tashiev takes the second place. At least 11 percent of the respondents trust him. About 13 percent of respondents trusted him in August 2020.

The rating of Adakhan Madumarov also dropped. It reached 11 percent in August, in December — only 7 percent.

Omurbek Babanov’s rating fell sharply. If in August last year 16 percent of survey participants trusted him, then in December — only 3 percent.

Artem Novikov is trusted by 2 percent of the respondents.

The rest of the persons proposed to the respondents for discussion did not gain more than 1 percent of support in December.

Syimyk Japykeev, Dastan Bekeshev, Omurbek Tekebayev, Elvira Surabaldieva, Kursan Asanov, Balbak Tulobaev, Almazbek Atambayev, Abdil Segizbaev and others are among the outsiders.

Compared to August, rating of Dastan Bekeshev, Omurbek Tekebayev, Elvira Surabaldieva and Balbak Tulobaev also dropped.

Former president of the country Sooronbai Jeenbekov and his brother Asylbek were not included in the list of persons proposed for discussion at all.

The survey was commissioned by the Center for Insights in Survey Research of the International Republican Institute and was conducted by SIAR Research and Consulting from December 12 to December 21, 2020 using the method of interviews via mobile and landline phones using computer technology. The sampling is n = 1,200 Kyrgyzstanis at the age of 18 and above.