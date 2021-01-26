12:44
Bishkek to host Central Asia - EU forum in July

Acting Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan, Ravshan Sabirov, held a meeting on preparation and holding of the first economic forum Central Asia — European Union. The Information Support Department of the Cabinet’s Executive Office reported.

«It is expected that the first meeting of the economic forum will be held in July 2021 with participation of Prime Ministers of the Central Asian states, heads of European institutions, a number of other leaders of the EU countries, business representatives of the Central Asian states and the European Union. The forum will focus on promotion of innovative, energy and resource saving projects of cross-border nature within the framework of partnership in promoting the green economy,» the acting Deputy Prime Minister said.

Similar forums will be held in different countries of Central Asia. Ravshan Sabirov instructed to create an organizing committee, and all government agencies — to prepare high-quality projects requiring investment and elaboration with potential partners, as well as presentations for the forum.
