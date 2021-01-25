15:19
Minibus crashes into a tree in Tyup, one person killed, 9 injured

One person was killed, nine more were injured in a traffic accident in Tyup district of Kyrgyzstan. The Main Traffic Safety Department informed 24.kg news agency.

The traffic accident occurred yesterday at about 15.20 in Kurmenty village area.

«The driver of a passenger minibus was moving from Karakol to Cholpon-Ata. Having lost control of the vehicle, he crashed into a tree. Appropriate examinations have been commissioned. The Department of Internal Affairs of Tyup district will conduct investigation,» the traffic police said.
