Elvira Surabaldieva meets with UN OHCHR representative

Vice Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Elvira Surabaldieva met with Ryszard Komenda, Regional Representative for OHCHR Regional Office for Central Asia. The Information Support Department of the Government’s Executive Office reports.

The parties discussed the human rights situation in the republic, joint projects and topical issues of cooperation between the Cabinet of Ministers and the regional office of OHCHR in Bishkek.

In particular, an agreement was reached on joint work on the concept of creation of a regional center for youth, increasing the capacity of the Coordinating Council for Human Rights and other state bodies of the country in the field of ensuring human rights and freedoms, as well as on interaction with various UN mechanisms in the field of human rights.