11:30
USD 84.77
EUR 103.24
RUB 1.14
English

93 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 83,796 in total

At least 93 new cases of community-acquired pneumonia and COVID-19 have been registered in the Kyrgyz Republic. The Republican Emergency Response Center reported.

According to the center, 27 people got infected in Bishkek, 2 — in Osh city, 29 — in Chui region, 4 — in Osh region, 2 — in Talas region, 1 — in Naryn region, 21 — in Issyk-Kul region, 5 — in Jalal-Abad region, 2 — in Batken region.

In total, 83,796 cases of community-acquired pneumonia and COVID-19 have been registered in the country since March.

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.
link: https://24.kg/english/180977/
views: 105
Print
Related
One more medical worker diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
1,695 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 248 - in serious condition
Two patients die from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
At least 14 criminal cases on fight against coronavirus under investigation
COVID-19: Commission tells about shortcomings of day patient hospitals
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 97.4 million people globally
Two more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Two patients die from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
1,714 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 252 - in serious condition
118 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 83,703 in total
Popular
Citizen of Pakistan beaten at ZIL ski resort in Kyrgyzstan Citizen of Pakistan beaten at ZIL ski resort in Kyrgyzstan
Russia to provide Kyrgyzstan with 500,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine for free Russia to provide Kyrgyzstan with 500,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine for free
Creator of Russian vaccine against COVID-19 Sputnik V - native of Kyrgyzstan Creator of Russian vaccine against COVID-19 Sputnik V - native of Kyrgyzstan
Health Ministry: 47 percent of Kyrgyzstanis have already had COVID-19 Health Ministry: 47 percent of Kyrgyzstanis have already had COVID-19
23 January, Saturday
11:17
One more medical worker diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan One more medical worker diagnosed with coronavirus in K...
11:14
1,695 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 248 - in serious condition
11:10
Two patients die from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
11:08
93 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 83,796 in total
11:04
Russia ready to start work on modernization of tax system of Kyrgyzstan