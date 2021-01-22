18:54
USD 84.53
EUR 102.55
RUB 1.15
English

HPP’s switch to gas: Gazprom ready to give 25 percent discount

Negotiations are underway on a possible switch of the Bishkek Heating and Power Plant to natural gas. Arzymat Aldayarov, Deputy General Director for Economy and Finance of Gazprom Kyrgyzstan LLC, told today at a press conference.

According to him, the Government has already applied to Gazprom Kyrgyzstan with a request for a discount. In response, the company gave its calculations and the minimum price for which they are ready to sell the fuel.

«But we cannot go below the cost at which we ourselves buy gas. We offered a very attractive price, the discount is more than 25-30 percent. Bishkek HPP and Electric Stations received the calculations. We daily discuss this issue with the Cabinet of Ministers and the National Energy Holding,» Arzymat Aldayarov said.

Two options are being considered for Bishkek HPP’s switch to gas. The first assumes that the HPP will operate using gas in winter and coal — in summer. In this case, consumption will reach 395-400 million cubic meters of natural gas. The second option is a year-round operation of the HPP using natural gas. In this case, the facility will consume 515-520 million cubic meters of gas.

«In 1991-1992, the HPP consumed about 1 billion cubic meters of gas per year. All boilers, at least in the old part, can safely operate using gas. At the same time, the discounts that we have announced include, among other things, the effect of an increase in volumes, when prices become lower with an increase in fuel consumption,» the Deputy General Director at Gazprom Kyrgyzstan said.
link: https://24.kg/english/180941/
views: 114
Print
Related
Arzymat Aldayarov: Natural gas rates depend on dollar exchange rate only
Parliament deputies propose to revise agreement with Gazprom
Osh city to have no gas for two days
Experimental burning of new coal grades takes place at Bishkek HPP
Natural gas rates to remain the same in April in Kyrgyzstan
Natural gas rates increase by 2.3 soms in April in Kyrgyzstan
Some districts of Bishkek to have no gas for five days
Some Bishkek districts to have no gas for five days
Electrician gets burns at Bishkek HPP
Some districts of Bishkek and Tokmak to have no gas
Popular
Kyrgyzstan is in green zone in terms of COVID-19 spread Kyrgyzstan is in green zone in terms of COVID-19 spread
Presidential elections in Kyrgyzstan: Inauguration to take place on January 28 Presidential elections in Kyrgyzstan: Inauguration to take place on January 28
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 95 million people globally Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 95 million people globally
Censorship banned in new draft Constitution of Kyrgyzstan Censorship banned in new draft Constitution of Kyrgyzstan
22 January, Friday
18:33
Crime kingpin nicknamed Botosh arrested in Issyk-Kul region Crime kingpin nicknamed Botosh arrested in Issyk-Kul re...
18:24
Criminal case initiated against Abdil Segizbaev
18:12
Ex-Minister of Health Kosmosbek Cholponbaev placed under house arrest
18:06
Kyrgyzstan to launch helpline for victims of domestic violence
17:55
HPP’s switch to gas: Gazprom ready to give 25 percent discount