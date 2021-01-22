COVID-19: Commission tells about shortcomings of day patient hospitals

Opening of day patient hospitals negatively influence situation during the first wave of COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan. Gulmira Zhumalieva, a member of the Interdepartmental Working Commission for analyzing the actions of the Republican Emergency Response Center for Combating Coronavirus, said at a press conference.

According to her, appropriate conditions were not created in day patient hospitals.

«We consider opening of the day hospitals as a negative impact. Conditions for isolation of patients were not created. Moreover, treatment was not monitored there; people came and left. The doctors who worked there could not be responsible for treatment of patients. Then these patients in serious condition were admitted to hospitals,» Gulmira Zhumalieva said.

The commission also considers opening of the centers outside hospitals not entirely correct. «It’s a matter of disinfection. The medical staff stayed in the same building with the patients,» she added.

According to Gulmira Zhumalieva, lifting of the state of emergency, opening of kindergartens and borders with some countries of the world provoked an increase in incidence of coronavirus infection.

«We consider organization of mobile teams, remote work, self-isolation, wearing of masks as effective measures. But it was not worth spending a lot of money on the purchase of expensive overalls. Instead, it was necessary to buy quality respirators,» she said.

«I can preliminarily report that, according to the conclusions of the interdepartmental commission, the difference in number of deaths during the pandemic is several thousands,» the Deputy Prime Minister Elvira Surabaldieva said earlier.