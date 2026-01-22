Autonomy for public hospitals in Kyrgyzstan: Paid services to increase in price

The draft Cabinet resolution «On the Implementation of the Presidential Decree ‘On Measures to Enhance the Potential and Competitiveness of Public Healthcare Organizations’» has been submitted for public discussion.

According to the Ministry of Health, the goal of the resolution is to grant greater autonomy to 20 public healthcare organizations to expand their managerial and financial powers.

«Currently, public hospitals face systemic problems, such as insufficient financial and managerial autonomy, particularly in personnel policy, limited ability to attract additional resources, and the implementation of modern management methods, which results in their low competitiveness compared to the private sector. In this regard, the draft Cabinet resolution proposes introducing a trial period for new approaches,» the statement reads.

The Ministry of Health, together with the Ministry of Economy and Commerce, will develop and approve a methodology for setting tariffs for paid services, taking into account mandatory benefits for socially vulnerable groups.

«The proposed tariff setting methodology is aimed at creating a competitive environment for healthcare organizations, increasing funding, and motivating healthcare workers to expand the range of paid medical and non-medical services. The proposed tariff calculation method will not lead to unjustified price increases for medical services, but will instead ensure fair pricing that takes into account profitability, inflation, rising utility costs, and other factors that form the cost of services,» the Ministry of Health of the Kyrgyz Republic emphasizes.

According to their data, prices at public healthcare organizations are currently 2-3 times lower than similar services at private medical centers.

«Preliminary calculations have shown that the cost of paid services will increase by 35-50 percent, which will still be half the cost of private services. If the pilot results are positive, a phased rollout of these mechanisms is planned for all public healthcare organizations. This will allow for the creation of a sustainable structural and functional healthcare model focused on the needs of the population and effective resource management,» the ministry added.

An analysis will be conducted following the pilot period. A report containing conclusions and proposals for reforming the entire healthcare system will be presented by April 1, 2027.