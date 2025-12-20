10:35
About 20 hospitals in Kyrgyzstan to receive autonomy

A pilot project to grant autonomy to several healthcare organizations will be launched in Kyrgyzstan on January 1, 2026. Acting Minister of Health Kanybek Dosmambetov announced at a meeting with the staff of the Osh State University Medical Center.

According to him, as part of the project, about 20 healthcare organizations will transition to expanded managerial and financial independence.

The management model developed at the Osh State University Medical Center could be used in the implementation of this project. If the pilot proves effective, this approach could be scaled up throughout the country.

It was previously reported that financial autonomy would allow public hospitals to provide paid services not covered by the state guarantee package.

Currently, public clinics provide paid services according to a price list approved by the Antimonopoly Service. «The proceeds are used for equipment, reagents, and consumables. By the end of 2024, 1,106 billion soms have been collected. This money is not enough for anything. These prices haven’t been increased for ten years,» former Health Minister Erkin Checheybaev said.
