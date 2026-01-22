SCNS disrupts major scheme: 32 hospital buildings illegally sold

The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) uncovered facts of the illegal transfer of several properties located on the grounds of medical institutions in Jalal-Abad region to private ownership and long-term leases.

According to the SCNS, investigation revealed that 32 administrative buildings and five plots of land on the grounds of Jalal-Abad Regional Clinical Hospital in Manas, and hospitals in Bazar-Korgon and Kochkor-Ata, were illegally expropriated and used for commercial purposes. These buildings housed private medical centers, pharmacies, retail outlets, and fast food outlets.

The SCNS noted that, according to Presidential Decree No. 37 of February 16, 1995, social infrastructure facilities are not subject to privatization. Furthermore, in accordance with Article 44 of the Land Code, buildings and structures are inseparable from the right to the land plot assigned to them.

The investigation established that during the period of illegal use of the properties, rental payments were deliberately understated, resulting in significant financial losses for the state. After the property was returned to state ownership, the lease terms were revised, and budget revenues increased significantly.

All illegally expropriated buildings and land plots have been returned to the state. The investigation is ongoing.