16:28
USD 87.45
EUR 102.40
RUB 1.12
English

SCNS disrupts major scheme: 32 hospital buildings illegally sold

The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) uncovered facts of the illegal transfer of several properties located on the grounds of medical institutions in Jalal-Abad region to private ownership and long-term leases.

According to the SCNS, investigation revealed that 32 administrative buildings and five plots of land on the grounds of Jalal-Abad Regional Clinical Hospital in Manas, and hospitals in Bazar-Korgon and Kochkor-Ata, were illegally expropriated and used for commercial purposes. These buildings housed private medical centers, pharmacies, retail outlets, and fast food outlets.

The SCNS noted that, according to Presidential Decree No. 37 of February 16, 1995, social infrastructure facilities are not subject to privatization. Furthermore, in accordance with Article 44 of the Land Code, buildings and structures are inseparable from the right to the land plot assigned to them.

The investigation established that during the period of illegal use of the properties, rental payments were deliberately understated, resulting in significant financial losses for the state. After the property was returned to state ownership, the lease terms were revised, and budget revenues increased significantly.

All illegally expropriated buildings and land plots have been returned to the state. The investigation is ongoing.
link: https://24.kg/english/358897/
views: 147
Print
Related
SCNS returns 11 hectares of Karagachevaya Grove to state
Autonomy for public hospitals in Kyrgyzstan: Paid services to increase in price
Incitement of interethnic hatred: Kyrgyzstani summoned to SCNS
Arms supply disruption: Hundreds of millions of soms in damage recovered
SCNS: Former head of State Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan admits guilt
Kamchybek Tashiev: SCNS collected materials on number of judges
SCNS Kyzyl-Beles recreation center opened in Chui region
Cabinet Chairman congratulates SCNS officers on professional holiday
About 20 hospitals in Kyrgyzstan to receive autonomy
SCNS warns against artificial coal price hikes
Popular
President approves new rules for cryptocurrency market and virtual assets President approves new rules for cryptocurrency market and virtual assets
Kyrgyzstan to introduce fines for violation of halal industry requirements Kyrgyzstan to introduce fines for violation of halal industry requirements
Gold hits new all-time high at $4,700 per ounce Gold hits new all-time high at $4,700 per ounce
Four flights canceled at Manas airport due to fog Four flights canceled at Manas airport due to fog
22 January, Thursday
16:19
Right-hand-drive vehicles not to be licensed for taxi services in Kyrgyzstan Right-hand-drive vehicles not to be licensed for taxi s...
15:00
SCNS disrupts major scheme: 32 hospital buildings illegally sold
14:51
Over 1,200 people wanted in Kyrgyzstan for child support evasion
14:32
Infant dies in Uzgen after cuts made on his back
14:26
Launch of coal-fired TPPs with capacity of 1,050 megawatts planned in Kyrgyzstan