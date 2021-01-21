Kyrgyzstan congratulates Joe Biden on taking office as U.S. President

Kyrgyzstan congratulated Joe Biden on taking office. Press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the republic reports.

The Kyrgyz side welcomes completion of the process of the transit of state power in America and congratulates Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. on assuming the office of U.S. President.

«Kyrgyzstan pays special attention to the development of mutually beneficial Kyrgyz-American relations and confirms its readiness for fruitful joint work with the new U.S. administration,» the message says.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic believes that promising cooperation is planned for return of illegally withdrawn assets from Kyrgyzstan, obtained by criminal means, as well as the fight against corruption and criminals.

«The Kyrgyz side is interested in implementation of new projects in the field of economy, investment, health care, education, as well as the latest technologies in all spheres of life,» the embassy said.