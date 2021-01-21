15:28
USD 84.80
EUR 102.91
RUB 1.16
English

Kyrgyzstan congratulates Joe Biden on taking office as U.S. President

Kyrgyzstan congratulated Joe Biden on taking office. Press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the republic reports.

The Kyrgyz side welcomes completion of the process of the transit of state power in America and congratulates Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. on assuming the office of U.S. President.

«Kyrgyzstan pays special attention to the development of mutually beneficial Kyrgyz-American relations and confirms its readiness for fruitful joint work with the new U.S. administration,» the message says.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic believes that promising cooperation is planned for return of illegally withdrawn assets from Kyrgyzstan, obtained by criminal means, as well as the fight against corruption and criminals.

«The Kyrgyz side is interested in implementation of new projects in the field of economy, investment, health care, education, as well as the latest technologies in all spheres of life,» the embassy said.
link: https://24.kg/english/180768/
views: 85
Print
Related
U.S. President Joe Biden removes visa restrictions on Kyrgyzstan
State Duma Chairman: USA should learn from Kyrgyzstan how to hold elections
California plans to invest in tourism in Issyk-Kul region
USA recognizes Sadyr Japarov as President of Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan to get new equipment for COVID-19 testing
MFA: New government of Kyrgyzstan wages unprecedented fight against corruption
Sanctions against Matraimov: U.S. Secretary of State makes statement
Raiymbek Matraimov's wife also placed under Magnitsky sanctions
Ignoring of sanctions against Matraimov could affect US-Kyrgyz relations
USA imposes sanctions against former Kyrgyz customs official Raiymbek Matraimov
Popular
Mariko Kato misses the sea, but fell in love with mountains in Kyrgyzstan Mariko Kato misses the sea, but fell in love with mountains in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan is in green zone in terms of COVID-19 spread Kyrgyzstan is in green zone in terms of COVID-19 spread
Presidential elections in Kyrgyzstan: Inauguration to take place on January 28 Presidential elections in Kyrgyzstan: Inauguration to take place on January 28
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 95 million people globally Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 95 million people globally
21 January, Thursday
15:23
Pretrial proceedings initiated on beating Pakistani at ski resort Pretrial proceedings initiated on beating Pakistani at...
15:07
Kyrgyzstan congratulates Joe Biden on taking office as U.S. President
14:48
Kyrgyzstani accuses guards of Kyrgyz embassy in Moscow of beating
14:29
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 96.8 million people globally
14:17
COVID-19: Health Ministry considers phased approach to vaccination of citizens