Return of children to schools has no impact on epidemiological situation

Return of children to schools did not affect the epidemiological situation. The Deputy Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan, Nurbolot Usenbaev, announced at a briefing.

«Many schools have gradually resumed their work since November. During this time, there have been no outbreaks or changes in the epidemiological situation associated with the educational process. Some cases of illness of teachers and students have been registered. The situation is being monitored, local emergency commissions conduct monitoring at the local level,» he added.

The Deputy Minister asked the parents to pay attention to the health of schoolchildren. «Check their temperature in the morning, after return from school — question, examine. If there are signs of illness, contact the health workers,» Nurbolot Usenbaev said.

Students of the 1st, 5th, 9th and 11th grades returned to the traditional form of education on January 18 in Bishkek. As of the beginning of the second term, 2,100 schools have resumed their traditional work.