11:28
USD 84.61
EUR 102.12
RUB 1.14
English

Detained activist Melis Aspekov refuses to give testimony

Melis Aspekov, detained on suspicion of extortion of money from officials of Kyrgyz Temir Zholu state enterprise, refuses to give any testimony. Lawyer Nazira Abyshkaeva told 24.kg news agency.

According to her, the information spread by the media that Melis Aspekov testifies against the Chairman of the State Service for Combating Economic Crimes Syimyk Zhapykeev is a fake.

«Since the moment of arrest, there has been only one interrogation — as a suspect. No further investigative actions were taken. My client refuses to give testimony. I believe that the detention itself is unreasonable, since there is no evidence of my client’s guilt,» Nazira Abyshkaeva said.

Information appeared in the media earlier that Melis Aspekov told the investigation that part of the money received by extortion from the management of Kyrgyz Temir Zholu state enterprise was intended for the Chairman of the Financial Police.

The activists Melis Aspekov and Ulan Dzhuraev were detained on suspicion of extortion of $ 250,000 from officials of Kyrgyz Temir Zholu state enterprise. According to the investigation, they threatened by inspection of activities of the state enterprise by the officials of the State Service for Combating Economic Crimes and staging rallies against the management. Both were placed in a pre-trial detention center.
link: https://24.kg/english/180404/
views: 72
Print
Related
SCNS: MP tried to seize leather processing plant in Osh city
SCNS of Kyrgyzstan tells about arrest of parliamentary deputy
SCNS detains deputy Duishon Torokulov
State Secretary of Transport Ministry Ermek Mamyrkaliev detained in Bishkek
Ex-vice mayor of Bishkek Mirlan Amanturov detained
Head of Traffic Safety Department for Chui region detained in Bishkek
Head of Bishkekglavarkhitektura Askhat Tuleberdiev detained
Kylychbek Sarkarbaev placed in detention center of SCNS for two months
Head of Road Industry Department detained in Naryn
Head of Defense Department of Government’s Office detained
Popular
Deputy PM: COVID-19 death toll in Kyrgyzstan is much higher Deputy PM: COVID-19 death toll in Kyrgyzstan is much higher
One person killed in explosion at Kadamdzhai mine One person killed in explosion at Kadamdzhai mine
Kyrgyz film director named best at Indian Film Festival Kyrgyz film director named best at Indian Film Festival
Ex-president Almazbek Atambayev writes his first book in prison Ex-president Almazbek Atambayev writes his first book in prison
19 January, Tuesday
11:16
Bishkek drivers fined almost 317 million soms over the past year Bishkek drivers fined almost 317 million soms over the...
11:07
Detained activist Melis Aspekov refuses to give testimony
10:15
CEC of Kyrgyzstan names candidates it could give election deposit back
10:04
WHO Chief warns of consequences of unequal access to coronavirus vaccine
09:44
COVID-19: Kyrgyzstan approves new algorithm for people entering republic
18 January, Monday
18:39
Presidential elections in Kyrgyzstan: Inauguration to take place on January 28
18:18
Kyrgyzstan is in green zone in terms of COVID-19 spread
18:09
Court orders examination of ex-president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev