Detained activist Melis Aspekov refuses to give testimony

Melis Aspekov, detained on suspicion of extortion of money from officials of Kyrgyz Temir Zholu state enterprise, refuses to give any testimony. Lawyer Nazira Abyshkaeva told 24.kg news agency.

According to her, the information spread by the media that Melis Aspekov testifies against the Chairman of the State Service for Combating Economic Crimes Syimyk Zhapykeev is a fake.

«Since the moment of arrest, there has been only one interrogation — as a suspect. No further investigative actions were taken. My client refuses to give testimony. I believe that the detention itself is unreasonable, since there is no evidence of my client’s guilt,» Nazira Abyshkaeva said.

Information appeared in the media earlier that Melis Aspekov told the investigation that part of the money received by extortion from the management of Kyrgyz Temir Zholu state enterprise was intended for the Chairman of the Financial Police.

The activists Melis Aspekov and Ulan Dzhuraev were detained on suspicion of extortion of $ 250,000 from officials of Kyrgyz Temir Zholu state enterprise. According to the investigation, they threatened by inspection of activities of the state enterprise by the officials of the State Service for Combating Economic Crimes and staging rallies against the management. Both were placed in a pre-trial detention center.