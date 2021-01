Employees of the South-West customs in Osh region of Kyrgyzstan prevented an attempt to smuggle a large batch of cigarettes into the republic. Press service of the State Customs Service reported.

«Subaru Forester car driven by a citizen of Kyrgyzstan was stopped. During inspection of the vehicle, the goods — tobacco products (cigarettes) of Milano brand in the amount of 10,000 packs were found,» the customs officials said.

The goods with a total cost of 650,000 soms were imported from a neighboring state in violation of the customs legislation of the EAEU. The fact was registered. The collected materials were sent for investigation.