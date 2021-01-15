00:43
One more private laboratory to conduct PCR tests for traveling abroad

Another private laboratory will conduct PCR tests for those traveling outside Kyrgyzstan. Press center of the Ministry of Health of the republic reported.

The private laboratory Intermedical LLC is included in the systems for mutual recognition of laboratory test results for COVID-19. It has permission from the Republican Regime Commission of the Ministry of Health.

Thus, the PCR tests for those traveling outside the Kyrgyz Republic are conducted by two state and three private laboratories:

  • National Laboratory of the Department of Disease Prevention and State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance;
  • Subnational Laboratory of the Osh Center for Disease Prevention and State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance;
  • Private Bonetsky laboratory;
  • Private laboratory AQUA;
  • Private laboratory Intermedical.

Earlier, the ministry reported that citizens leaving Kyrgyzstan through Manas airport (northern regions) are served by the National Virological Laboratory, departing from Osh airport (southern regions) — the Subnational Virological Laboratory. The price list was approved by the Ministry of Health and agreed with the State Agency for Antimonopoly Regulation. The price of one PCR test is 1,574 soms. First of all, they conduct free tests for sick people from all healthcare organizations, contact persons, in all cases of suspicion of COVID-19 and only then for departing citizens on a paid basis.
