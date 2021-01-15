Kazakhstan’s Cabinet of Ministers resigns

The Government of Kazakhstan has resigned. Press service of Akorda reports.

The President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, signed a decree today according to which the Government will fulfill its duties until the new composition of the lower house of Parliament is approved.

The neighboring country expects no surprises in appointment of a new prime minister. The leader of the ruling Nur Otan party, Nursultan Nazarbayev, expressed a wish that Askar Mamin would remain the head of the Government.

Parliamentary elections were held in Kazakhstan on January 10, 2021. Nur Otan, Ak Zhol and the People’s Party of Kazakhstan got into the Mazhilis.