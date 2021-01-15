Kiyalbek Mukashev: There is no risk of default in Kyrgyzstan

«To date, we have no risk of default,» Finance Minister of Kyrgyzstan, Kiyalbek Mukashev, said at a press conference.

According to him, when the 2021 budget was adopted, internal sources were provided to finance the mandatory expenses. These are payment of scholarships, pensions, salaries, servicing the state debt.

«Many people worry that the Social Fund will not have enough funds to pay pensions. I would like to note that the legislation allows, in case of a shortage of funds at the Social Fund, to help it using budget money,» Kiyalbek Mukashev said.