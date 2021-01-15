18:31
USD 84.50
EUR 102.72
RUB 1.15
English

Kiyalbek Mukashev: There is no risk of default in Kyrgyzstan

«To date, we have no risk of default,» Finance Minister of Kyrgyzstan, Kiyalbek Mukashev, said at a press conference.

According to him, when the 2021 budget was adopted, internal sources were provided to finance the mandatory expenses. These are payment of scholarships, pensions, salaries, servicing the state debt.

«Many people worry that the Social Fund will not have enough funds to pay pensions. I would like to note that the legislation allows, in case of a shortage of funds at the Social Fund, to help it using budget money,» Kiyalbek Mukashev said.
link: https://24.kg/english/180170/
views: 67
Print
Related
Government of Kyrgyzstan creates deposit account to support budget
Kyrgyzstan's budget for 2021 approved
Parliament of Kyrgyzstan adopts budget for 2021
Budget 2020: Cabinet of Ministers cuts down expenses by 3.6 billion soms
Bishkek’s budget loses 878 million soms due to pandemic
President of Kyrgyzstan approves amendments to 2020 budget
Changes to republican budget for 2020 due to coronavirus adopted
Kyrgyz activists make funny and informative videos about budget
President approves budget of Kyrgyzstan for 2020
Parliament of Kyrgyzstan adopts budget for 2020
Popular
Health Ministry: Recovered COVID-19 patients can be re-infected with new strain Health Ministry: Recovered COVID-19 patients can be re-infected with new strain
Universities, colleges to switch to blended form of education in Kyrgyzstan Universities, colleges to switch to blended form of education in Kyrgyzstan
COVID-19: Education Ministry develops 3 options for teaching students COVID-19: Education Ministry develops 3 options for teaching students
Sadyr Japarov tells how he is going to rule the country Sadyr Japarov tells how he is going to rule the country
15 January, Friday
18:15
Money allocated by Russia for budget support not spent yet Money allocated by Russia for budget support not spent...
18:11
Kiyalbek Mukashev: There is no risk of default in Kyrgyzstan
16:11
Financial Police detect warehouse with expired confectionery products in Bishkek
15:30
Budget deficit reaches 19 billion soms in Kyrgyzstan at year-end 2020
15:13
Wanted member of crime group of Kamchi Kolbaev arrested in Bishkek