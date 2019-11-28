00:00
Three homeless people die of hypothermia in Bishkek

Three homeless people died of hypothermia in Bishkek. Press center of the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to it, over the past 10 days, employees of the Center for Emergency Medicine of the capital picked up 11 homeless people on the streets.

«Everyone was taken to Bishkek’s healthcare organizations, according to the duty schedule, and to social shelters,» the ministry noted.

On November 25-26, at least 12 dead homeless people were delivered to the Republican Bureau of Forensic Medical Examination.

«Autopsy confirmed death of three of them from hypothermia. In the remaining nine cases, death was caused by other factors,» the Ministry of Health said.

Snow fell and air temperature suddenly dropped on Monday in Bishkek.
