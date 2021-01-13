Education Ministry: Сost of education at universities will not be reduced

The main source of funding for higher education institutions is contract funds. The Head of the Department of Budgetary Policy, Financial Analysis and Investments of the Ministry of Education and Science Akyikat Baimuratova announced at a press conference today.

According to her, the average cost of education at higher educational institutions is 28,540 soms, about 76 percent of which is spent on payment of salaries to employees, other 22 percent — on current expenses and only 1.4 percent is spent on improvement of the material and technical base.

«It was calculated that the contract cost could be reduced by 690 soms. This is an insignificant amount for a student, but significant for universities. Their income will be reduced by 107 million soms. But at the same time, higher education institutions must improve their material and technical base,» she said.

The Deputy Minister of Education Nurlan Omurov added that the switch to the distance learning did not entail a significant reduction of the wage fund, dismissal of teachers. According to him, there are 17,000 teachers for 185,000 students of the republic, who did not stop working after the switch to the distance learning format. In addition, many universities had to improve the digital infrastructure — prepare educational resources, deploy servers, organize feedback, and so on.

«I would also like to draw your attention to the fact that higher education institutions have additional costs for compliance with sanitary and epidemiological standards: installation of filters, disinfection, and so on. Before the pandemic, these items were not included in the expenditures of universities,» he said.

Nurlan Omurov added that, taking into account the switch to online education in the first half of the year, universities and colleges met the students halfway — they extended the contract payment terms.

Students have repeatedly demanded from the Ministry of Education of Kyrgyzstan to resolve the issue of reducing the cost of education. At the same time, the Government gave a negative opinion on the bill of Dastan Bekeshev, which proposed to give the ministry the right to issue orders on discounts, deferrals and payment by installments for education services when a state of emergency or an emergency situation is introduced.