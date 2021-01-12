12:27
Students threaten with rallies, hunger strike demanding discounts on contracts

Students of Kyrgyzstan unite and declare a boycott to higher education institutions. The newly created community of students of the country informed 24.kg news agency.

Young people ask the authorities to help them solve the issues of paying study contracts.

«During the COVID-19 pandemic, we have a lot of students who lost their relatives, lost their jobs and simply lost their means of sustenance. Despite all our difficulties, teachers, rectors and the Minister of Education do not want to put themselves in our place. Moreover, we are threatened with expulsion,» the students told.

At least 3,000 students from 30 universities of Kyrgyzstan have joined the student community. They note that the minimum contract for study is 25,000 soms, the maximum — $ 3,500.

«We ask for a 50 percent discount for the 2020-2021 academic year. If the Minister of Education and the rectors still do not pay attention to us, we will hold a peaceful rally and go on a hunger strike,» the message says.

Earlier it was reported that the Government gave a negative opinion on the bill of Dastan Bekeshev, which proposed to grant the Ministry of Education the right to issue orders on discounts, deferrals and payment by installments for education services when a state of emergency or emergency situation is introduced.
