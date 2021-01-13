Death of child at ski center in Karakol: Details reported

Details of death of a child at the ski center in Karakol became known. The Department of Internal Affairs of Issyk-Kul region reported to 24.kg news agency.

According to the department, on January 3 of this year, a 35-year-old resident of Nur-Sultan city with her 13-year-old son came to visit her cousin, who lives in Tokmak city, Chui region of Kyrgyzstan. On January 10, her cousin, his family and nephew went to Karakol. They checked in to one of the city’s hotels and went to Caprice ski center.

«At about 13.00 on January 12, the boy got lifted to a height of 3,040 meters, where he decided to descend along the western piste. At an altitude of 2,700 meters, when turning from the western to the eastern ski run, he hit a spruce. The boy died at the scene from injuries,» the regional police department said.

The forensic medical examination established that the minor suffered fractures of his leg and neck. For complete clarification of all the circumstances of the death of the child, one more forensic medical examination has been commissioned and investigative measures are underway.

The deceased would have turned 14 on January 31.

Recall, teenager from Kazakhstan died at ski center in Karakol the day before. A video has been sent out on the Internet in which vacationers of this ski center ask the administration to ensure safety of guests.