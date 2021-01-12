18:37
12-year-old teenager from Kazakhstan dies at ski center in Karakol

A 12-year-old teenager died at a ski center in Karakol city. The Internal Affairs Department of Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan informed 24.kg news agency.

The boy came with his parents from Kazakhstan.

«Message was received from the ski center at about 15.00 that a 12-year-old boy from Kazakhstan, while skiing, hit a fir tree and died at the scene from injuries. The investigative group left for the scene. They collect materials,» the department said.

video is sent out on the Internet, in which vacationers of this ski center ask the administration to ensure safety of visitors.

«We are now at Caprice ski resort. This is the eastern route. Literally 15 minutes ago, 12-year-old child died here because of the negligence of the administration. People are constantly injured in this area. Even professionals cannot slow down here, there are no fences,» one of the vacationers, Zakir Khasanov, says.
