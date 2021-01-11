California plans to invest in tourism in Issyk-Kul region. The Adviser to the Governor of the state Vitaly Karikha said at a meeting with the Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government in Issyk-Kul region Elchibek Dzhantaev.

According to Vitaly Karikha, Issyk-Kul region has good potential.

«The Issyk-Kul region has potential to attract tourists in different directions, so the state leadership is considering investing in the tourism sector,» he said.

The parties discussed issues of cooperation in the development of tourism, culture and education. Elchibek Dzhantaev noted the importance of using the experience of the state of California in the development of agriculture and innovation in Issyk-Kul region.

«It is important for us to apply the experience of the state of California in the fields of culture, tourism, education, agriculture and information technology, which it is famous for. We hope for close cooperation with the leadership of the state,» the Plenipotentiary Representative stressed.