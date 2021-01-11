00:10
USD 83.08
EUR 102.39
RUB 1.13
English

USA recognizes Sadyr Japarov as President of Kyrgyzstan

The USA recognized Sadyr Japarov on his election as President of the Kyrgyz Republic. Statement of the U.S. Embassy in Kyrgyzstan says.

«The United States congratulates the Kyrgyz people for their active engagement in the Presidential Elections on January 10. We commend the Central Election Commission for holding a well-organized election despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic,» the Embassy says.

The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe’s (OSCE) Office of Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) conducted a long-term observation mission that found that voting had proceeded peacefully, although with some significant irregularities. The ODIHR observation mission noted that voters were able to cast their ballots with reasonable secrecy, and that voting proceeded in an orderly fashion.

ODHIR also noted that one candidate benefited from disproportionate financial means and misuse of administrative resources, resulting in an uneven playing field, and the domestic observation organization Common Cause noted numerous credible allegations of voter intimidation during the campaign period and on Election Day.

«We call on Kyrgyz law enforcement to investigate these alleged violations in accordance with all applicable constitutional norms and laws. Recent events in the United States serve as a reminder that democracy is always a work in progress requiring constant vigilance and a commitment to strong, independent democratic institutions,» the statement says.

It is noted that the United States recognizes Sadyr Japarov on his election as President of the Kyrgyz Republic.

«We look forward to the opportunity to work with newly elected President Japarov to deepen cooperation and partnership between our two countries through the strengthening of democratic institutions, economic development, our joint response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and cooperation in the fight against corruption and international organized crime,» the statement says.

Snap presidential elections and referendum on form of government were held in Kyrgyzstan yesterday.
link: https://24.kg/english/179609/
views: 112
Print
Related
California plans to invest in tourism in Issyk-Kul region
Sadyr Japarov tells how he is going to rule the country
Sadyr Japarov to transfer powers of Prime Minister after inauguration
About 500 people gather on Ala-Too square in Bishkek
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Japarov on election victory
Secretary General of Turkic Council congratulates Sadyr Japarov on election win
Japarov: Parliamentary elections will be held in May in Kyrgyzstan
Sadyr Japarov tells about reforms in Kyrgyzstan
Sadyr Japarov asks people for assistance to eradicate corruption
President of Afghanistan congratulates Sadyr Japarov on election win
Popular
COVID-19: Will Kyrgyzstan be able to resist new strain COVID-19: Will Kyrgyzstan be able to resist new strain
Pakistani students protest blacklist of Kyrgyz medical schools Pakistani students protest blacklist of Kyrgyz medical schools
Schools and kindergartens to open in Bishkek Schools and kindergartens to open in Bishkek
Another rally held near White House in Bishkek Another rally held near White House in Bishkek
11 January, Monday
23:33
California plans to invest in tourism in Issyk-Kul region California plans to invest in tourism in Issyk-Kul regi...
23:22
USA recognizes Sadyr Japarov as President of Kyrgyzstan
23:08
Raiymbek Matraimov's close associate summoned for interrogation
22:53
Presidential elections and referendum: 13,452 citizens vote abroad
22:45
Acting President of Kyrgyzstan Talant Mamytov meets with international observers