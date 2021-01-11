16:39
Vladimir Putin congratulates Sadyr Japarov on election win

Russian leader Vladimir Putin congratulated Sadyr Japarov on his election victory. The Kremlin’s website says.

The head of the Russian Federation noted that relations between the countries are of strategic partnership and alliance in nature, extensive experience has been accumulated in fruitful cooperation in various fields, constructive interaction within the framework of the EurAsEC, CSTO, CIS and SCO.

«I hope that your activities as the head of state will contribute to further building up the entire range of Russian-Kyrgyz ties. This, undoubtedly, meets the fundamental interests of our friendly peoples, goes in line with strengthening of stability and security in the Central Asian region,» the message says.

Snap presidential elections and referendum on determining the form of government were held in Kyrgyzstan yesterday.
