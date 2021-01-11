Observer mission: Elections were held openly and democratically

Early presidential elections and referendum were held openly, democratically and within the framework of Kyrgyzstan’s legislation. The head of the mission of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States Mirvakhid Azimov said.

According to him, the observers met with the Deputy Foreign Minister and the Chairwoman of the Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan. The Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister provided detailed information on the work of the Foreign Ministry and diplomatic missions abroad. «We got acquainted with the conditions that were provided to the citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic, who stay abroad, for exercising their electoral rights. It should be noted that we were able to increase the number of polling stations from 45 to 48 this year,» Mirvakhid Azimov said.

The observer noted that the voting process was also publicly covered in the media.

Related news SCO mission recognizes snap elections in Kyrgyzstan as open, free and legitimate

«We have visited 12 polling stations, and in connection with the pandemic, our mission did not face any prohibitions. The elections were held democratically and within the framework of international standards. We had the opportunity to accompany the ballot boxes after the end of the voting. This also suggests that the country is interested in holding open elections,» Mirvakhid Azimov told.

International observers noted that conditions for people with disabilities and international observers were created at almost every polling station.

«We did not notice any campaigning materials at the polling stations, any pressure and attempts to influence the results. The mission notes that the elections were held openly, democratically and within the framework of the legislation of the Kyrgyz Republic,» Mirvakhid Azimov said.