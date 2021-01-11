15:04
USD 83.08
EUR 102.39
RUB 1.13
English

SCO mission recognizes snap elections in Kyrgyzstan as open, free and legitimate

Mission of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) recognized the past presidential elections in Kyrgyzstan as open, free and legitimate. The head of the mission and Secretary General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, Vladimir Norov, stated at a press conference.

On January 10, at the invitation of the Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan, the SCO conducted a mission to observe the preparation and holding of early presidential elections in the Kyrgyz Republic and a referendum on the form of government in the country.

«The invitation of international observers is regarded as the striving of Kyrgyzstan for ensuring the maximum openness, transparency and democratic character of the election process,» the head of the SCO mission said.

According to him, the SCO observer mission did not register any violations in the snap presidential elections in Kyrgyzstan and the referendum on the form of government in the country.

«The mission members visited about 50 polling stations in Bishkek. The host country created all the necessary conditions for monitoring. Comprehensive information was provided on the election campaign and referendum. Authorized representatives of presidential candidates, observers from political parties and public associations, as well as a number of international organizations and media representatives were present at polling stations. There were no complaints or remarks from the authorized representatives and observers during the electoral process to the representatives of the missions,» Vladimir Norov told.

He also stressed that the polling stations were equipped with all the necessary equipment and inventory for the elections. All conditions and opportunities were created for citizens with disabilities.

«The presidential candidates carried out campaigning on equal terms through the media and by organizing mass events, as well as publishing and distributing campaign materials,» the head of the mission and SCO Secretary General noted.

Snap elections and referendum were held in accordance with the current legislation of Kyrgyzstan and the international obligations assumed by the Kyrgyz Republic. The mission did not note any violations of the norms of the national electoral legislation.

SCO Secretary General Vladimir Norov

«The SCO mission recognized the past elections as open, free and legitimate,» Vladimir Norov said.
link: https://24.kg/english/179523/
views: 144
Print
Related
CIS observers give assessment of elections in Kyrgyzstan
Voting ends at polling station in USA and Canada
Voter turnout for presidential elections reaches 39.58 percent
Presidential elections: Abdil Segizbaev to challenge election results
Presidential elections: Adakhan Madumarov does not accept voting results
No second round ahead: Sadyr Japarov holds lead in election polls
Presidential elections and referendum: Voting ends in Irkutsk city
At least 33% of citizens vote in presidential elections as of 18.00
Interior Ministry ready to prevent possible unrest after presidential elections
Presidential elections and referendum: Observers register fact of bribery
Popular
COVID-19: Will Kyrgyzstan be able to resist new strain COVID-19: Will Kyrgyzstan be able to resist new strain
Pakistani students protest blacklist of Kyrgyz medical schools Pakistani students protest blacklist of Kyrgyz medical schools
Schools and kindergartens to open in Bishkek Schools and kindergartens to open in Bishkek
Another rally held near White House in Bishkek Another rally held near White House in Bishkek
11 January, Monday
14:55
Central square in Bishkek closed for traffic due to concert Central square in Bishkek closed for traffic due to con...
14:24
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Japarov on election victory
14:09
Secretary General of Turkic Council congratulates Sadyr Japarov on election win
13:58
First case of new COVID-19 strain detected in Russia
13:40
SCO mission recognizes snap elections in Kyrgyzstan as open, free and legitimate