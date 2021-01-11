Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Japarov on election victory

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during a telephone conversation congratulated Sadyr Japarov on his election victory. The press service of the head of the Republic of Kazakhstan reported.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that the results of the voting testify to the nationwide support of the program he proposed to further strengthen statehood and ensure sustainable social and economic development of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The President of Kazakhstan expressed his firm commitment to the course of further development of cooperation with brotherly Kyrgyzstan in the spirit of friendship, good neighborliness and strategic partnership, which meets the fundamental interests of the peoples of the two countries.

Sadyr Japarov thanked the head of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Kazakh people for the constant support of the Kyrgyz Republic in its striving for stable and creative development.

The presidents confirmed their readiness to work together on the entire range of the bilateral agenda, and expressed mutual interest in strengthening cooperation within international organizations.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev invited Sadyr Japarov to pay an official visit to Kazakhstan. The Kyrgyz leader accepted the invitation, noting that he would make his first visit as the head of the republic to the neighboring state. He also congratulated Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the successful holding of the parliamentary elections.

Snap presidential elections were held in Kyrgyzstan yesterday. According to preliminary data, Sadyr Japarov won the elections.