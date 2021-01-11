10:29
President of Afghanistan congratulates Sadyr Japarov on election win

President of Afghanistan Ashraf Ghani Ahmadzai congratulated Sadyr Japarov on his presidential election win. He posted the text on his Twitter microblog.

Ghani Akhmadzai wrote that he «extends his warmest congratulations and best wishes on the presidential election win of Sadyr Japarov.»

Snap presidential elections and referendum on the form of government were held in the republic yesterday. According to the preliminary data from the automatically reading ballot boxes, the leader of the presidential race is Sadyr Japarov. His result is 79.2 percent of votes.

The official results will be announced no later than on January 24.
