COVID-19: Will Kyrgyzstan be able to resist new strain

The Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan Alymkadyr Beishenaliev told 24.kg news agency why a decline in incidence of coronavirus and pneumonia is registered in Kyrgyzstan, whether a new, ‘British’ strain was detected in the republic and whether the population of the country be vaccinated against COVID-19.

— WHO reported that the ‘British’ strain has already been detected in 41 countries. Has it already been registered in Kyrgyzstan?

— We do not currently have a new, mutated COVID-19 strain. We send 5 percent of all the PCR tests we take every day to our laboratory for genotype research. In addition, we send samples to Russia, Holland for confirmation.

The mutated strain was detected recently, the symptoms and treatment are the same so far. But it has higher contagiousness and it spreads faster. We are already preparing for its possible emergence in our country, we are studying the experience of other states.

— Will you recommend restrictive measures? Many Kyrgyzstanis traveled to the same Saudi Arabia during New Year holidays, where the new strain has already been detected.

— Questionnaires that passengers have to fill out will be distributed at the airport, airplanes so that we could trace contacts in case of the new strain. There will be no quarantine or flight closures.

— Will the treatment protocol be revised in connection with the new strain? What about the fifth version of the protocol, which the Ministry of Health had previously planned to adopt?

— The fifth version was developed taking into account the expected growth in incidence of ARVI and influenza. But it has not been registered so far, including due to preventive vaccination. Therefore, there is no need to change the fourth protocol and introduce a new one. As for the new strain, scientists have already been gathered to analyze data from England, Europe, how they treat, what are the symptoms. The group has already started this work.

— You have mentioned the vaccination against influenza, but what about vaccine against COVID-19? Are any funds budgeted for its purchase?

— We are a member of the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization GAVI — the COVAX initiative, which will provide us with 1.2 million doses of the vaccine for free. Which one — it will be decided on January 15 at a big conference. We will have to choose one that is most acceptable for our country out of the eight included in the initiative. For example, Pfizer must be stored at −70 degrees. To create such conditions, funds are needed that the state does not have. As for Sputnik-V, it must be stored at — 17-18 degrees, Vector — up to +2 degrees. But it is not on the list of the initiative.

When I was in Moscow, we agreed with the Minister of Health that they would help us. We wrote a letter to the Russian President Vladimir Putin asking for 500,000 doses of the Russian vaccine. As a professor and a clinician, I know that there are no complications from either Sputnik or Vector. There is mass vaccination in Russia now. I think that by the time we get it, the fourth stage of the testing may already be completed.

— During your visit to Moscow, the question was also raised about possible production of the Russian Sputnik-V vaccine in Kyrgyzstan. What is the progress of the negotiations?

— They are still ongoing. We have a problem not only with the COVID-19 vaccine. Kyrgyzstan also needs vaccines against influenza, pneumococcus, hepatitis and other diseases. We buy them, but due to the limited budget, we cannot cover all the needs of the population. Therefore, we decided to go the other way. Many states sell not only ready-made vaccines, but also a substrate. It is cheaper and easier to transport. If we arrange bottling, then in the future there will be no problems with vaccination of the population. We are studying this issue now.

Perhaps, we will implement it through a PPP mechanism. We contacted two private firms that could do this, their representatives left for Russia to study the process.

— There has been a decline in the incidence. Some people believe that the Ministry of Health is deliberately underreporting statistics ahead of the early elections and referendum. Could you, please, comment on this?

There is no underreporting. The Ministry of Health worked day and night on prevention. This gives results. Alymkadyr Beishenaliev

We conduct more PCR tests, many people travel outside the republic. The results of these tests show that there is a decline in incidence.