11:22
USD 83.18
EUR 102.10
RUB 1.11
English

COVID-19: New strain detected in 41 countries

The «British» strain of coronavirus has already been detected in 41 countries. The World Health Organization (WHO) reported.

The organization noted that VOC-202012/01 variant, originally discovered in the United Kingdom, has been detected in 40 more countries. The organization stressed that it is «a small number of cases.»

In addition, a strain originally found in South Africa has been detected in six more countries.

The new strain of coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 was discovered in mid-December in the UK.
link: https://24.kg/english/179019/
views: 115
Print
Related
144 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 81,656 in total
COVID-19: 1,988 cases registered among school-age children in Kyrgyzstan
WHO approves emergency use of BioNTech-Pfizer COVID vaccine
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 85.6 million people globally
Three more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
2,273 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 288 - in serious condition
124 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 81,512 in total
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 85 million people globally
Three more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
One patient dies from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
Popular
Mass riots in Kerben: Detainee's supporters block road Mass riots in Kerben: Detainee's supporters block road
Kyrgyzstan's budget for 2021 approved Kyrgyzstan's budget for 2021 approved
Kyrgyzstan gets into top 12 recommended places to visit in 2021 Kyrgyzstan gets into top 12 recommended places to visit in 2021
Balbak Tulobaev: Bishkek HPP should be urgently switched to gas Balbak Tulobaev: Bishkek HPP should be urgently switched to gas
6 January, Wednesday
11:15
144 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 81,656 in total 144 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyr...
11:05
Police confiscate 224 kilograms of drugs in 2020 in Kyrgyzstan
10:50
15 drunk teenagers beat 50-year-old man in Osh city
10:34
COVID-19: New strain detected in 41 countries
10:15
Air pollution: Bishkek takes 2nd place in ranking of most polluted cities
5 January, Tuesday
20:19
Kyrgyzstan amends law on economic amnesty