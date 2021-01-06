COVID-19: New strain detected in 41 countries

The «British» strain of coronavirus has already been detected in 41 countries. The World Health Organization (WHO) reported.

The organization noted that VOC-202012/01 variant, originally discovered in the United Kingdom, has been detected in 40 more countries. The organization stressed that it is «a small number of cases.»

In addition, a strain originally found in South Africa has been detected in six more countries.

The new strain of coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 was discovered in mid-December in the UK.